 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College men's basketball drops third consecutive game
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball drops third consecutive game

{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College men's basketball team remained winless on the road this season after a 78-64 loss to Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday in Sterling, Colorado.

The T-Birds (2-4) were within six points at 51-45 midway through the second half before the Plainsmen pulled away to avenge an 81-77 defeat to Casper College back on Jan. 28.

Traizon Byrd scored a career-high 23 points to lead the T-Birds while John Hart added 13 and Trey Boston 12. NJC out-rebounded the T-Birds 36-23 and shot 58.8 percent (30 of 51) from the field.

Casper College will try to get back on track this weekend with home games against Impact Academy on Friday and Otero Junior College on Saturday.

Traizon Byrd headshot

Byrd
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Episode 86: Back in the saddle

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News