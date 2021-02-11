Casper College men's basketball drops third consecutive game

The Casper College men's basketball team remained winless on the road this season after a 78-64 loss to Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday in Sterling, Colorado.
The T-Birds (2-4) were within six points at 51-45 midway through the second half before the Plainsmen pulled away to avenge an 81-77 defeat to Casper College back on Jan. 28.
Traizon Byrd scored a career-high 23 points to lead the T-Birds while John Hart added 13 and Trey Boston 12. NJC out-rebounded the T-Birds 36-23 and shot 58.8 percent (30 of 51) from the field.
Casper College will try to get back on track this weekend with home games against Impact Academy on Friday and Otero Junior College on Saturday.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
