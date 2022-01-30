Casper College men's basketball edges Eastern Wyoming on last-second bucket

PJ Ngambi made a layup with .7 seconds remaining to lift the Casper College men's basketball team to an 84-82 victory over Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday in Torrington.

The Thunderbirds (12-10, 3-1 Region IX North) led 37-31 at the half and 82-78 with less than 30 seconds to play, but the Lancers hit back-to-back baskets to tie the game ahead of Ngambi's game-winner.

Ngambi led the T-Birds with 24 points and added four assists, while Rashaun Agee posted a double-double with 21 points and a career-high 24 rebounds. Dwayne Walker added eight points and nine rebounds and Peter Turay had eight points and seven boards.

The T-Birds host Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday.

