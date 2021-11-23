 Skip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball falls at home to Northeastern Junior College

Thunderbirds Basketball

Casper College's Rashaun Agee gets helped up by a teammate during the T-Birds' game against Northeastern Junior College on Monday night at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

The Casper College men's basketball team dropped to 1-3 at home with a 69-62 loss to Northeastern Junior College on Monday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (4-4) struggled from the field, shooting 21 of 63 (33.3%) from the field, including a 3-for-21 (14.3%) performance from behind the arc.

Redshirt freshman Rashaun Agee, a 6-foot-7 transfer from New Mexico State, had a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Peter Turay added 12 points off the bench.

The T-Birds will try to get back on the winning track this weekend when they face Lake Region State on Friday and Lamar Community College on Saturday in the Thanksgiving Classic at The Swede.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

