Casper College men's basketball falls at home to Northeastern Junior College

The Casper College men's basketball team dropped to 1-3 at home with a 69-62 loss to Northeastern Junior College on Monday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (4-4) struggled from the field, shooting 21 of 63 (33.3%) from the field, including a 3-for-21 (14.3%) performance from behind the arc.

Redshirt freshman Rashaun Agee, a 6-foot-7 transfer from New Mexico State, had a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Peter Turay added 12 points off the bench.

The T-Birds will try to get back on the winning track this weekend when they face Lake Region State on Friday and Lamar Community College on Saturday in the Thanksgiving Classic at The Swede.

