Casper College men's basketball falls behind early, can't catch Central Wyoming College

The Casper College men's basketball team fell behind by double digits in the opening minutes against Central Wyoming College on Wednesday and never recovered. The Rustlers made nine 3-pointers in the first half to build a 55-32 lead and coasted to a 98-64 victory at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (10-8, 5-4 Region IX North) had won four of five games, but never got closer than 13 points in the second half. John Hart scored the first seven points of the second half to give the T-Birds some hope, and Dathan Satchell had a three-point play and Anthony Davis scored on a fast break to cut the margin to 61-48 with more than 12 minutes remaining.

Casper College had a chance to cut the lead to 10, but Satchell's 3-pointer clanged off the rim and Central Wyoming soon extended its lead to 20 points (69-49).

The Rustlers shot 55.6S% (35 of 63) for the game and were 13 of 28 (46.4%) from behind the arc. They also out-rebounded the T-Birds 56-31.

The T-Birds, meanwhile, shot 31.9% (23 of 72) from the field and an abysmal 9.5% (2 of 21) from deep.

A'Jahni Levias finished with a game-high 33 points for Central Wyoming and Jaylon Gentry added 27, including six 3-pointers, three of which he banked in.