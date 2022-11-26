 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball falls to top-ranked Indian Hills Community College

The Casper College men's basketball team fell to 0-3 against top-5 teams this season, dropping a 94-69 decision Friday night to top-ranked Indian Hills Community College at the Vista West Thanksgiving Classic at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Earlier this season, the T-Birds (6-3) lost to Salt Lake Community College and No. 5 College of Southern Idaho.

In Friday's game the T-Birds made just 22 of 73 shots from the field (30.1%) while the Warriors were 38 of 67 (56.7%) from the field.

Kenard Richardson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the T-Birds, with Darius Robinson adding 12 points, Jaren Harris 11 points, Dalton Peterson 10 and Jamison Epps nine points and eight boards.

Casper College heads to Gillette next weekend for the Wyoming-Montana Border Wars.

