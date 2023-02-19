Sophomore guards Dalton Peterson and Jamison Epps combined for 46 points to lead the Casper College men's basketball team to a 79-72 victory over Laramie County Community College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The victory was the seventh in a row for the T-Birds (22-5, 7-1 Region IX North), who hold a half-game lead over Northwest College in the North sub-region with two regular-season games remaining.

Peterson made three 3-pointers to stake the T-Birds to a 9-0 advantage. He made 6 of 10 shots from behind the arc to finish with 24 points.

Casper College led 36-26 at the break and never trailed, although the Golden Eagles cut the lead to 73-72 with 47.1 seconds remaining. Epps made it 75-72 on a spin move in the lane with 25.5 ticks on the clock.

LCCC airballed a 3-point attempt on its next possession and Epps closed the game by going 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. Epps finished with 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists.

Jaren Harris added 14 points for the T-Birds.

Casper College plays at Eastern Wyoming College on Wednesday before finishing the regular season with a home game against Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday.