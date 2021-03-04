 Skip to main content
Casper College men's basketball holds on to defeat Laramie County CC
Casper College men's basketball holds on to defeat Laramie County CC

The Casper College men's basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with an 81-77 victory over Laramie County Community College on Wednesday night at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (6-6) led 39-26 at the half and held on down the stretch to improve to 6-1 at home this season.

John Hart paced the T-Birds with 21 points, with Peter Turay adding 16, Dion Ford 13 and Trey Boston 12. Former Cheyenne East standout had a game-high 26 points for the Golden Eagles.

