Casper College men's basketball holds on to defeat Laramie County CC

The Casper College men's basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with an 81-77 victory over Laramie County Community College on Wednesday night at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
The T-Birds (6-6) led 39-26 at the half and held on down the stretch to improve to 6-1 at home this season.
John Hart paced the T-Birds with 21 points, with Peter Turay adding 16, Dion Ford 13 and Trey Boston 12. Former Cheyenne East standout had a game-high 26 points for the Golden Eagles.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
