Casper College men's basketball holds on to defeat Western Nebraska

At times, Casper College flashed its potential against Western Nebraska Community College on Friday night. At other times, the Thunderbirds seemingly did whatever they could to let the Cougars hang around.

In the end, the T-Birds (14-4) held on for an 84-78 victory at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

"I'd feel better if we had won that game like we should have," Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting said. "But a win's a win."

The T-Birds built what looked like a comfortable 21-point lead at 63-42 with 14 minutes, 12 seconds remaining before the Cougars went on a 15-2 run to cut the lead to 65-57. Nestor Dyachok then had a three-point play and Jamison Epps scored on a put-back to push the lead back to double digits.

Western Nebraska kept chipping away, though, as Casper College went cold from distance. The T-Birds were 2-of-14 from deep in the second half and the Cougars took advantage. They twice cut the deficit to four points in the final three minutes, but Kenard Richardson powered his way to the rim and then Dalton Peterson knocked down a 3-pointer to give the home team some breathing room.

"We'll probably shoot 25 or 30 (3-pointers) a game because that's usually what we do really well," Gutting said. "We definitely get a little three happy at times, especially when we've struggled to score for a few minutes."

The T-Birds made 4 of 6 free throws in the final 33 seconds to win for the eighth time in nine games.

The teams wernt back and forth early until Richardson went on a personal 8-0 run on two and-ones and a short jumper for a 20-8 advantage. Richardson, who came into the night averaging 19.8 points per game, finished with a game-high 28 despite making only 1 of 10 3-pointers. He was an efficient 9-of-12 inside the arc and 7-of-8 at the charity stripe.

Gutting knows the 6-foot-4 Richardson can help the T-Birds' offense get back on track on nights like Friday when the 3-pointers aren't falling.

"Those are the moments when we have to have someone score it in the paint and be aggressive," the fourth-year head coach acknowledged. "Kenard has been that guy for most of the year. He's proven that he can finish at the rim consistently. He has an ability to be shifty, get to angles, and get by bigger guys.

"And he's not selfish. He really encourages guys when they're open to catch and shoot it and shoot it with confidence. He's a team guy that has shown he is capable of scoring at a really high rate."

With Region IX North sub-region play starting soon -- the T-Birds play at Northwest College this coming Saturday -- Gutting knows his team has room for improvement. For the most part, though, he likes what he's seen.

"We can't rely on big runs to get us wins, we have to be consistent," he said. "We show flashes of it, so it's only a matter of time before it kicks in. Games like tonight are great lessons for us to be able to figure out if we can win multiple ways."

Peterson, a sophomore guard from Encampment, added 17 points; Dyachok finished with 13; and Epps had nine points and 13 rebounds.