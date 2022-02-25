Casper College men's basketball hosts Central Wyoming College in play-in game

A coin flip has the Casper College men's basketball team playing one more game at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds and Laramie County Community College both finished the Region IX North season with 8-2 records, but a coin flip earlier this week gave the Golden Eagles the No. 2 seed and an automatic berth in next week's Region IX Tournament in La Junta, Colorado. That means the T-Birds (16-12) will host Central Wyoming College on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Region IX Tournament.

Casper College was 2-0 against the Rustlers this season, winning 98-89 in Casper on Jan. 22 and 84-79 in Riverton on Feb. 10.

Sophomore forward Rashaun Agee scored 44 points and grabbed 27 rebounds in the two wins and is averaging 19.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game on the year.

PJ Ngambi is also averaging double-digit points at 13.0 per game while Peter Turay is pitching in 9.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Saturday's game tips at 3 p.m. at The Swede.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.