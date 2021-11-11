Casper College men's basketball improves to 3-1 ahead of CSI game

All five starters scored in double figures Wednesday as the Casper College men's basketball team pulled away in the second half for a 103-80 victory over Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, Colorado.

The Thunderbirds (3-1) led 49-41 at the half but outscored NWCC 54-39 in the final 20 minutes. Jaren Harris had a career-high 24 points to lead Casper College, with Rashaun Agee adding 19 points and seven rebounds, Dwayne Walker scoring 16 points, PJ Ngambi 11 and Ousmane Dia 10. Harris and Walker both made four 3-pointers.

The T-Birds' bench players outscored their counterparts 23-1. Casper College hosts College of Southern Idaho on Friday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.