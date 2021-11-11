 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball improves to 3-1 ahead of CSI game

  • Updated
  • 0

All five starters scored in double figures Wednesday as the Casper College men's basketball team pulled away in the second half for a 103-80 victory over Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, Colorado.

The Thunderbirds (3-1) led 49-41 at the half but outscored NWCC 54-39 in the final 20 minutes. Jaren Harris had a career-high 24 points to lead Casper College, with Rashaun Agee adding 19 points and seven rebounds, Dwayne Walker scoring 16 points, PJ Ngambi 11 and Ousmane Dia 10. Harris and Walker both made four 3-pointers.

The T-Birds' bench players outscored their counterparts 23-1. Casper College hosts College of Southern Idaho on Friday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Jaren Harris 2021 headshot

Harris
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News