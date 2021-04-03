 Skip to main content
Casper College men's basketball keeps season alive with victory over Central Wyoming College
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball keeps season alive with victory over Central Wyoming College

Casper College Men's Basketball

Casper College's Dathan Satchell powers through the Central Wyoming College defense during their game March 24 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Casper College men's basketball team is still playing. Facing a must-win game to keep their season alive Saturday, the Thunderbirds pulled away late for a 95-83 victory over Central Wyoming College in a Region IX play-in game at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

It was a dramatic turnaround from the teams' previous meeting just 10 days ago when Central Wyoming led 55-32 at the half and rolled to a 98-64 win.

Casper College jumped out to a 10-4 lead on a 3-pointer from Davion McAdam. The T-Birds' second triple of the game matched their output from 10 days ago when they finished 2 of 21 from behind the arc. They finished 9 of 29 Saturday, with Dathan Satchell knocking down three and Trey Boston two.

The T-Birds (12-8) led throughout, but the Rustlers used a 5-0 run to pull within 61-57 with 12 minutes to play. Ousmane Dia gave Casper College some breathing room with an old-fashioned three-point play. A Micah Garrett 3-pointer and back-to-back layups from McAdam pushed the advantage to 71-61 for the T-Birds' first double-digit lead of the game.

Following a CWC basket, John Hart kick-started an 8-2 run with an acrobatic drive to the rim and finished it with two free throws with 6 minutes, 17 seconds remaining to make it 79-65.

Hart added two more fast-break buckets and Satchell hit his final 3-pointer to give the T-Birds their largest lead of the game at 86-70 with 3:30 remaining.

Hart finished with a game-high 25 points while McAdam and Satchell added 15 apiece and Boston had 13.

Casper College faces South sub-region champ Northeastern Junior College on Thursday at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne. The T-Birds and the Plainsmen split their two games this season.

This story will be updated.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

