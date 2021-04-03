Casper College men's basketball keeps season alive with victory over Central Wyoming College

The Casper College men's basketball team is still playing. Facing a must-win game to keep their season alive Saturday, the Thunderbirds pulled away late for a 95-83 victory over Central Wyoming College in a Region IX play-in game at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

It was a dramatic turnaround from the teams' previous meeting just 10 days ago when Central Wyoming led 55-32 at the half and rolled to a 98-64 win.

Casper College jumped out to a 10-4 lead on a 3-pointer from Davion McAdam. The T-Birds' second triple of the game matched their output from 10 days ago when they finished 2 of 21 from behind the arc. They finished 9 of 29 Saturday, with Dathan Satchell knocking down three and Trey Boston two.

The T-Birds (12-8) led throughout, but the Rustlers used a 5-0 run to pull within 61-57 with 12 minutes to play. Ousmane Dia gave Casper College some breathing room with an old-fashioned three-point play. A Micah Garrett 3-pointer and back-to-back layups from McAdam pushed the advantage to 71-61 for the T-Birds' first double-digit lead of the game.

Following a CWC basket, John Hart kick-started an 8-2 run with an acrobatic drive to the rim and finished it with two free throws with 6 minutes, 17 seconds remaining to make it 79-65.