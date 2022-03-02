Casper College men's basketball looks to continue late-season surge

The Casper College men’s basketball team has just two three-game winning streaks on the season. The T-Birds will have to make it three to have any chance to continue their season beyond this weekend.

The T-Birds (17-12) open Region IX Tournament play Thursday against Trinidad State Junior College in La Junta, Colorado.

“I believe we’re ready,” point guard PJ Ngambi said. “We’re playing good basketball at the right time. With our talent, if we play hard and put it all together I think we can win three games in a row.”

Casper College has definitely played better since early January. The T-Birds have won nine of their past 12 games, including a 91-75 victory over Central Wyoming College on Saturday to punch their ticket to the Region IX Tournament.

Forward Rashaun Agee is averaging a double-double — 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds — for the T-Birds. Ngambi is averaging 12.8 points per game while post Peter Turay (9.4) and guards Dwayne Walker (9.0) and Jaren Harris (8.8) are averaging a combined 27.2 ppg.

“This group knows that our backs are against the wall and it’s win or go home time,” head coach Shaun Gutting said.

The T-Birds face a Trinidad State team that is led by guards Dejour Reaves (21.3 points per game) and Javeon Tolliver (11.8 ppg) and forward Dylan West (13.0 ppg, 7.7 rebounds per game). The Trojans (15-11) have wins over South sub-region champ Otero Junior College and North sub-region champ Western Wyoming Community College this season.

“They have really dynamic guards that can really score and they have beaten some good teams,” Gutting said. “When they’re playing well they’re hard to beat.”

Outside of an overtime loss to Laramie County Community College and two one-possession losses to Western Wyoming, the T-Birds have also been tough to beat the last two months. They’re hoping that trend continues for three more games.

“We’ve been able to put our own agendas aside and come together as a group toward the end of the season,” Ngambi said. “We’ve done a better job of being prepared to play for each other.

“I believe we’re pretty good offensively against any team in the country. So it’s going to come down to what we can do on defense.”

