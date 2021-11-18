Casper College men's basketball loses at No 8 Indian Hills Community College

The Casper College men's basketball team couldn't overcome a slow start and suffered an 83-67 defeat to No. 8 Indian Hills Community College on Thursday in Ottumwa, Iowa.
The T-Birds (3-3) trailed 47-25 at the half before outscoring the Warriors (4-1) 42-36 in the second half. Casper College was 24-of-61 (39.3%) from the field.
Rashaun Agee had a double-double for the T-Birds, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jaren Harris added 12 points and Agjanti Miller scored a season-high 11 off the bench.
The T-Birds play Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College on Friday before returning home to face Northeastern Junior College on Monday.
