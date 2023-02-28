Despite a last-second 101-99 loss at Eastern Wyoming College on Monday night, the Casper College men's basketball team won the Region IX North regular-season title.

The T-Birds (22-7, 7-3 North) lost their last two games, but finished one-half game ahead of Northwest College (6-3 North). The Trappers were scheduled to play Laramie County Community College on Tuesday but the game was canceled.

As a result, the T-Birds will host the Region IX Tournament on March 9-11 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. It's the first North title for the T-Birds since 2019 when they went on to win Region IX and advance to the NJCAA Championships.

Jamison Epps had a career-high 47 points on 19-for-26 shooting in Monday's loss, with Jaren Harris (14), Darius Robinson (13) and Dalton Peterson (12) also scoring in double figures.