Casper College men's basketball loses to Western Wyoming on last-second basket

Four days after winning at Eastern Wyoming College on a last-second shot, the Casper College men's basketball team was on the receiving end of a buzzer beater.

Dayne Prim scored the last of his game-high 31 points on a baseline turnaround to give Western Wyoming Community College an improbable 72-70 victory over the T-Birds on Wednesday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

“I just can’t seem to beat this team,” Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting lamented after falling to 0-5 against the Mustangs. The losses include two buzzer beaters and an overtime loss. The five defeats are by a combined 17 points.

The T-Birds (12-11, 3-2 Region IX North) jumped on the Mustangs early. Leading scorer Rashaun Agee, who finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, powered his way inside for a bucket and then came up with a steal on the other end and took it the length of the court. Dwayne Walker followed with a mid-range jumper, Agee knocked down a 3-pointer and Walker scored at the rim.

Casper College continued to get defensive stops and turn them into buckets on the offensive end. PJ Ngambi and Jaden Phillips joined the scoring surge and Ngambi put the finishing touches on the game-opening 17-0 run with a pull-up jumper from 15 feet.

“We were up 17-0 and honestly a part of me was going, ‘Oh, no,’” Gutting said. “It was almost the worst start I could imagine for us because now we were going to get lackadaisical. I’ll give our guys credit because I thought we fought, especially through the first half, to withstand their runs.”

The Mustangs (20-3, 4-1) finally got on the board with 16 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the first half when Prim made two free throws after Ngambi was called for a technical foul. That jump-started WWCC, which put together a 10-0 run of its own to get within single digits at 19-10.

Casper College pushed the lead back to double digits (26-12) before a 9-0 run by Western Wyoming made it a five-point game (26-21). The lead remained in single digits until Jaren Harris's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the T-Birds a 39-28 lead heading into the locker room.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Casper College pushing the lead to double digits -- the last time coming midway through the second half at 59-49 on Peter Turay's bucket at the rim.

Less than five minutes later, though, Prim capped a personal 6-0 run with two free throws to give the Mustangs their first lead of the game at 63-61.

“We just got really stagnant offensively in the second half,” Gutting said. “We weren’t getting to the foul line and we weren’t getting quality looks for a four- to five-minute stretch and that ended up costing us.”

The teams then traded baskets and free throws, with Western Wyoming leading 70-68 with just 45 seconds on the clock. The Mustangs were passing the ball around the perimeter when the T-Birds' Davion McAdam, who was inserted into the game for defensive purposes, jumped a pass on the sideline and managed to gain control and call a timeout with 39.1 seconds to play.

On the T-Birds’ next possession, Walker tied the game at 70-all on two free throws with 21.5 seconds remaining and the Mustangs called timeout. Holding for the last shot, Western Wyoming got the ball to Prim on the baseline. With the clock winding down, Prim turned over his left shoulder and got a shot off just out of the reach of Turay. The ball bounced off the rim before falling through the net at the buzzer.

“Western defends really well, that’s what they do,” Gutting said. “They’re really good on the defensive end and they make you work for everything. Ultimately, we had to find a way to grind that one out and we just came up a possession short.”

The loss drops the T-Birds one game back of both Western Wyoming and Laramie County Community College and tied with Eastern Wyoming in the sub-region standings.

Casper College plays at Northwest College (11-11, 0-4) on Saturday and Central Wyoming College (7-11, 0-4) on Thursday.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.