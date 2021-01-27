Casper College men's basketball opens home season; No. 11 women's team on the road

The Casper College basketball teams return to action Thursday, with the men's team hosting Northeastern Junior College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym while the 11th-ranked women's team will face Northeastern JC in the NJC Classic in Sterling, Colorado.

The men's team opened its season with a 96-87 loss to Otero Junior College last weekend. Sophomore point guard Trey Boston led the T-Birds with 23 points and five assists while sophomores Dathan Satchell (18) and Peter Turay (14) also scored in double figures.

The women's team, which was ranked No. 12 in the NJCAA preseason poll, opened with an 83-67 victory over then-No. 22 College of Southern Idaho last Friday and followed that with a 64-62 victory against Snow College.

Sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri led the T-Birds in scoring both games as she poured in 24 points against CSI and had 11 against Snow. Sophomore Kobe King-Hawae scored 21 in the win over CSI and added seven, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining, against Snow. King-Hawae also leads the T-Birds with 10.0 rebounds per game.

Following Thursday's game, the women's team is scheduled to play Lamar Community College on Friday at the NJC Classic.

Both Casper College teams will be home Wednesday to take on Western Nebraska Community College.

