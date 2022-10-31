Casper College men's basketball opens season Tuesday at home

The Casper College men's basketball team is looking to recapture the momentum it had started to build at the end of last season.

The Thunderbirds, who host ABC Prep in their season opener Tuesday at Swede Erickson T-Bird Gym, won nine of their final 12 games before losing to eventual Region IX champ Trinidad State in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament. The late-season surge helped Casper College (17-13) overcome an up-and-down 8-9 start.

"We want to start off this season with the momentum from last year," sophomore guard Dalton Peterson said. "We didn’t do as well as we wanted in the postseason so that kind of lit a fire in us in the offseason. We’re trying to set the tone for this season with our work ethic."

The 6-foot-3 Peterson, a former standout at Encampment, is one of three returning sophomore guards for the T-Birds. Also back are 6-2 PJ Ngambi, who started all 30 games and averaged 12.9 points and a team-leading 4.3 assists per game, and 6-1 Jaren Harris, who averaged 8.7 points.

"We have some good continuity," third-year head coach Shaun Gutting said. "Those three guys got a whole year under their belts trying to figure out what was not going to work versus what is going to work.

"Now it’s just a matter of what growth they have shown on the court. When they step on the floor what is their production going to be? And how much value are they going to provide to our freshmen?"

Ousmane Dia, a 6-10 post player who started 13 games and averaged 3.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game last season, is the only other returning player for the T-Birds.

There is junior college experience on the roster, though. Jamison Epps, a 6-6 guard, averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game last season at Central Arizona College; 6-4 guard Kenard Richardson averaged 8.3 points at Otero Junior College; and 6-9 forward Nestor Dyachok averaged 9.9 points at Howard Junior College.

"We’ve got talent and we’ve got a lot of guys with high basketball IQs," Harris said. "If we can bring it all together we’ll be fine."

Adding to the team's experience is first-year assistant coach Carlos Taylor, who played JUCO ball at Southeastern Iowa before moving on to Montana State (2007-08) where he led the Big Sky in scoring and was a first-team all-conference selection.

"Carlos is great on the floor with these guys," Gutting admitted. "The biggest thing he brings to the table is that he has done what they’re trying to do. He played junior college basketball and earned a scholarship to Montana State. Ultimately, he got a chance to play professionally. He literally did the journey that these guys are trying to do."

The T-Birds started the season by playing in two jamborees, which Gutting said was an eye-opening experience for some of the newcomers.

"The first jamboree was tough," he admitted. "But I think it was a wake-up call for us to let us know that we weren’t ready. After that we had a great two weeks of practice and then played in a jamboree in Colorado and looked like a whole different team. We proved that it wasn’t a talent issue, it was just a matter of us being prepared for what we need to do."

Tuesday's game against ABC Prep -- a prep school based in Albuquerque, New Mexico -- kicks off a tough month for the T-Birds. They play at preseason No. 5 Salt Lake Community College on Friday, at No. 17 College of Southern Idaho on Nov. 11 and host No. 3 Indian Hills Community College on Nov. 25 as part of the Thanksgiving Classic.

For the Casper College veterans, a successful November could serve as a precursor to a season that will hopefully end at the NJCAA Division I Championships in Hutchinson, Kansas.

"Getting off to a good start can actually get us to our goal of going to Hutch," Ngambi said. "Last year we didn’t get as serious about it until the end so telling the young guys how serious it is about wanting to win is going to be important."