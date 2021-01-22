Casper College men's basketball plays at Otero JC to open season

After a handful of scrimmages and an ever-changing roster, the Casper College men's basketball team is ready to finally start the 2021 season. The Thunderbirds begin their abbreviated season Saturday in La Junta, Colorado, against Otero Junior College.

"We're at full strength so we've finally got everybody playing," second-year head coach Shaun Gutting said. "We've got a long way to go because we're still learning to play together, but it's good to have options."

The T-Birds began practice in the fall, but with not every player returning after the Christmas break, Gutting was forced to add players to complete the roster. That means this year's team has had less than three weeks together on the court.

Casper College does return two starters -- guards Traizon Byrd and Dathan Satchell -- and reserve big man Bright Iheanachor from last year's team that finished 25-6. the T-Birds also have five transfers who know what it takes to play at this level. The key now is getting all of them, along with the incoming freshmen, to blend together on the court.

"I think we're talented enough to compete with any team," Gutting stated. "Guys just have to figure out their roles and learn how to do what it takes to help us win."