Casper College men's basketball plays at Otero JC to open season
JUCO BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball plays at Otero JC to open season

After a handful of scrimmages and an ever-changing roster, the Casper College men's basketball team is ready to finally start the 2021 season. The Thunderbirds begin their abbreviated season Saturday in La Junta, Colorado, against Otero Junior College.

"We're at full strength so we've finally got everybody playing," second-year head coach Shaun Gutting said. "We've got a long way to go because we're still learning to play together, but it's good to have options."

The T-Birds began practice in the fall, but with not every player returning after the Christmas break, Gutting was forced to add players to complete the roster. That means this year's team has had less than three weeks together on the court.

Casper College does return two starters -- guards Traizon Byrd and Dathan Satchell -- and reserve big man Bright Iheanachor from last year's team that finished 25-6. the T-Birds also have five transfers who know what it takes to play at this level. The key now is getting all of them, along with the incoming freshmen, to blend together on the court.

"I think we're talented enough to compete with any team," Gutting stated. "Guys just have to figure out their roles and learn how to do what it takes to help us win."

Gutting said Byrd "has shown flashes" of being a top-end contributor in recent parctices while Satchell, who shot 46.4 percent from behind the arc last season, is starting to find his stroke from deep.

Also drawing praise from Gutting heading into the season opener were:

Sophomore guard Trey Boston: "He's a guy that can score in multiple ways."

Freshman point guard John Hart: "He's a kid who has shown a lot of talent and he really has a high ceiling."

Sophomore forward Nigel Marshall: "He gives us depth at multiple positions and he has the ability to guard guys all over the floor."

Sophomore center Peter Turay: "He gives us depth at the five-spot behind Bright."

Saturday's game is the first of eight scheduled non-conference games before the T-Birds begin Region IX North play on Feb. 24 at No. 16 Western Wyoming Community College, the defending Region IX champs.

"Right now I just want us to be disciplined," Gutting said. "We have to value the ball and we need to dominate the glass."

Casper College Button

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

T-Birds Tracker

SATURDAY: Casper College men at Otero Junior College, 3 p.m.

NEW FACES: The T-Birds return just two starters from last year's team that went 25-6.

HE SAID IT: "We've got a long way to go because we're still learning to play together, but it's good to have options." -- Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting.

Sports Editor

