The names might change, but the results remain the same.

For the fifth game in a row the Casper College men’s basketball team had a different leading scorer, as both Darius Robinson and Jamison Epps finished with 20 points to lead the Thunderbirds to a 98-65 victory over Northwest College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The win gave the T-Birds (20-5, 5-1 Region IX North) a half-game lead on the Trappers in the sub-region standings.

“It’s amazing,” Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting said. “The last two games we’ve had key starters get in foul trouble and other guys have stepped up and really taken their roles seriously.”

Robinson was the latest to add his name to the list. The 6-foot-1 freshman guard from Chicago was 7-of-12 from the field, including 3 of 5 shots behind the arc, and 3-of-3 at the free-throw line in reaching his career high with the T-Birds.

With starter Dalton Peterson in foul trouble, Robinson came off the bench to help ignite the offense. He scored two quick buckets on drives to the rim, completing an and-one opportunity on his first basket, and later hit two corner 3-pointers to give the T-Birds a 44-37 lead at the half.

“Darius is Darius,” Gutting said. “We know he’s a walking bucket. We were able to get him some easy ones to the rim early so that he could finally settle in.”

Robinson had 11 first-half points and the 6-6 Epps had 12 to help offset the early struggles of Peterson and forward Nestor Dyachok. The two sophomores, who had been averaging 17.0 points per game in the previous four games, had a combined two points at the break.

Former T-Bird Davion McAdams helped Northwest (17-8, 4-1) cut the lead to 56-51 before Robinson scored seven points on two driving layups and a 3-pointer and Epps scored on a turnaround in the lane to push the lead to 65-51 with 11 minutes remaining.

After the Trappers trimmed the margin to 67-56, Peterson knocked down a trey to start a 16-0 run and put the game out of reach.

“It was all about getting stops and rebounds,” Gutting explained. “It’s always been hard on our guys this year to stay disciplined on defense because we like to reach and we like to gamble. When we do sit down and really guard, and aren’t trying to make highlight plays, we can make things really hard on teams. And we did that for those five minutes.”

Jaren Harris added 14 points for the T-Birds and Dyachok scored all 13 of his points in the second half. Reserve freshman guard Jaden Peters finished with eight points, including two 3-pointers in the first half.

“Jaden is unique,” Gutting said. “Sometimes he looks like he’s lost out there, but he plays so hard. He’s only gotten better every time he steps on the floor. Jaden has had to grow up very quickly and he’s showing maturity every time he sets foot out there.”

The T-Birds’ five-game winning streak had an unlikely beginning. On Jan. 21 they suffered a 93-83 overtime defeat at Northwest College and lost leading scorer Kenard Richardson and assistant coach Carlos Taylor after they were involved in altercations after the game.

Three weeks later the T-Birds are leading the North sub-region with four regular-season games remaining and in position to host the Region IX Tournament in early March.

“They’ve done an unbelievable job when their backs are against the wall of responding, over and over,” Gutting admitted. “We’re at the point now where we just have to keep doing it day by day and game by game and try to set ourselves up for something special.”

Casper College closes the regular season with home games against Central Wyoming College on Wednesday, Laramie County Community College on Saturday and Western Wyoming Community College on Feb. 25. The T-Birds also play at Eastern Wyoming College on Feb. 22.