 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College men's basketball rallies for win at Laramie County CC
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball rallies for win at Laramie County CC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College men's basketball team continued its late-season surge with an 86-85 victory against Laramie County Community College on Saturday in Cheyenne.

The Thunderbirds (10-7, 5-3 Region IX North) trailed 42-34 at the half before rallying to win for the fifth time in the last six games.

Traizon Byrd had 27 points to pace Casper College, while John Hart added 22 and Davion McAdam (Kelly Walsh) had 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Former Cheyenne East standout Erik Oliver had 27 points for the Golden Eagles.

Casper College wraps up its regular season this week with home games against Central Wyoming College on Wednesday and Northwest College on Saturday.

Traizon Byrd headshot

Byrd
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News