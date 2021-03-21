Casper College men's basketball rallies for win at Laramie County CC

The Casper College men's basketball team continued its late-season surge with an 86-85 victory against Laramie County Community College on Saturday in Cheyenne.
The Thunderbirds (10-7, 5-3 Region IX North) trailed 42-34 at the half before rallying to win for the fifth time in the last six games.
Traizon Byrd had 27 points to pace Casper College, while John Hart added 22 and Davion McAdam (Kelly Walsh) had 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Former Cheyenne East standout Erik Oliver had 27 points for the Golden Eagles.
Casper College wraps up its regular season this week with home games against Central Wyoming College on Wednesday and Northwest College on Saturday.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.