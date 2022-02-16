 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball routs Eastern Wyoming College

Rashaun Agee did a little bit of everything for Casper College on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-7 forward had a team-high 19 points to help lead the T-Birds to an 86-66 victory over Eastern Wyoming College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Agee, who was one of six sophomores recognized before the game, was 9-of-12 from the field and also led the T-Birds with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Sophomore big man Peter Turay, who finished with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, scored seven of the T-Birds' first nine points to stake them to an early lead that they never relinquished.

Agee's baseline floater gave the T-Birds (16-11, 7-2 Region IX North) a 16-7 lead and later capped a 7-0 run with a drive to the rim to make it 23-9. Jaren Harris came off the bench to knock down two 3-pointers and Turay added six more, including a two-handed slam off an assist from Agee, as the margin continued to grow. Gus Wright (Sheridan) put the exclamation point on the first half with a dunk as the T-Birds took a 44-25 lead into the locker room.

Casper College was 18-of-28 (64.3%) from the field in the first half while holding the Lancers to 8-of-27 (29.6%) shooting.

Sophomore Davion McAdam (Kelly Walsh) pushed the lead to 22 points (50-25) early in the second half on a 3-pointer and a high-arching runner in the lane.

The Lancers got within 57-45 with 9 minutes to play, but Agee scored twice at the rim, point guard PJ Ngambi hit a runner and freshman Dalton Peterson (Encampment) hit a 3-pointer to extend the margin to 67-49.

Ngambi added 14 points and six assists, Peterson had 11 points and Harris 10 as the T-Birds won their fourth game in a row and for the eighth time in the past 10 games.

Casper College is one game back of Western Wyoming Community College (24-3, 8-1) heading into Saturday's road game against the Mustangs. The T-Birds also have a one-game lead on Laramie County Community College. The top two teams in the North sub-region receive a bye into the Region IX Tournament next month while the other four teams will have to play a play-in game.

