CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball runs past Real Salt Lake in opener

The Casper College men's basketball team had six players finish with double-digit points Monday night in its season-opening 109-69 victory over Real Salt Lake Post Grade at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Sophomore guard Dwayne Walker, a transfer from Grambling State, led the T-Birds with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including a 3-of-6 performance from behind the arc.

Also scoring in double figures were freshman guards PJ Ngambi (15) and Jaren Harris (14); New Mexico State transfer Rashaun Agee (12); and freshmen Dalton Peterson and Gus Wright, who had 10 points apiece. Peterson, from Encampment, and Wright, a native of Sheridan who was at Colorado State University-Pueblo last year, also combined for 19 rebounds.

The T-Birds pulled away in the second half, outscoring Real Salt Lake 68-39. They were 40-of-68 (58.8%) shooting and made 9 of 19 (47.4%) 3-pointers.

Casper College returns to the court this weekend when it hosts the GW Mechanical Tipoff Classic. The T-Birds play Northwest Kansas Technical College on Friday and Snow College on Saturday.

Dwayne Walker headshot

Walker
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin

