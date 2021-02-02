Casper College men's basketball team braces for 'gauntlet' of games

The Casper College men's team has been able to game plan for one opponent at a time through the opening two weeks of the season. That's about to change, though, as the Thunderbirds are scheduled to play four games in a seven-day stretch beginning with Wednesday's home game against Western Nebraska Community College.

"We better be ready for a gauntlet of games," Casper College second-year head coach Shaun Gutting said.

The T-Birds (1-1) defeated Northeastern Junior College on Thursday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in a game it led by 19 points in the second half before having to hold off a late charge by NJC. Point guard John Hart, who is expected to miss Wednesday's game with an injury, scored 16 points to lead five Casper College players in double figures. It was in stark contrast to the season-opening loss to Otero Junior College in which only two T-Birds hit double digits.

"We have to have four to five guys playing well each night; we can't rely on just one or two guys," Gutting stated. "We have to have guys giving us good, productive minutes off the bench."

With Hart and big man Bright Iheanachor (shoulder) both sidelined, the T-Birds will likely need even more production from their reserves against the Cougars (2-1).