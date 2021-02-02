Casper College men's basketball team braces for 'gauntlet' of games

The Casper College men's team has been able to game plan for one opponent at a time through the opening two weeks of the season. That's about to change, though, as the Thunderbirds are scheduled to play four games in a seven-day stretch beginning with Wednesday's home game against Western Nebraska Community College.
"We better be ready for a gauntlet of games," Casper College second-year head coach Shaun Gutting said.
The T-Birds (1-1) defeated Northeastern Junior College on Thursday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in a game it led by 19 points in the second half before having to hold off a late charge by NJC. Point guard John Hart, who is expected to miss Wednesday's game with an injury, scored 16 points to lead five Casper College players in double figures. It was in stark contrast to the season-opening loss to Otero Junior College in which only two T-Birds hit double digits.
"We have to have four to five guys playing well each night; we can't rely on just one or two guys," Gutting stated. "We have to have guys giving us good, productive minutes off the bench."
With Hart and big man Bright Iheanachor (shoulder) both sidelined, the T-Birds will likely need even more production from their reserves against the Cougars (2-1).
Trey Boston leads the T-Birds with 17.5 points per game, with Dathan Satchell (16.0), Hart (12.5) and Peter Turay (11.0) also averaging in double figures. Nigel Marshall, who had 10 points off the bench in the win over NJC, is averaging 8.5 points per game.
"Right now we have to mix and match every night to find out what works," Gutting said. "Until we get everybody healthy we're going to have to piece it together."
Casper College's victory Thursday was its first in nearly a year -- 94-81 against Laramie County Community College in the first round of the Region IX tournament on Feb. 29, 2020. Wednesday, they'll be facing a Western Nebraska team that ended their season with a 112-108 overtime victory in the Region IX semifinals.
The T-Birds are back on the road this weekend as they head to Utah to face Snow College and Utah State Eastern before a return match against NJC in Sterling, Colorado, next Wednesday.
