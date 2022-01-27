Casper College men's basketball team drops Region IX game to Laramie County CC

The Casper College men's basketball team suffered its first Region IX loss on Wednesday night, falling 97-90 at Laramie County Community College.
The Thunderbirds (11-10, 2-1), who had won three games in a row, trailed 51-38 at the half. They were 35-of-71 (49.3%) from the field, but made just 3 of 13 (23.1%) 3-pointers. The Golden Eagles, on the other hand, were 32-of-55 (58.2%) from the floor and 10-of-19 (52.6%) from behind the arc.
Rashaun Agee had another double-double for the T-Birds, finishing with 27 points and 13 rebounds. PJ Ngambi added 18 points and five assists, Darius Mason-Robertson scored a season-high 15 points and Dwayne Walker had 14 points.
Casper College plays at Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday.