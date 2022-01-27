 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball team drops Region IX game to Laramie County CC

  • 0

The Casper College men's basketball team suffered its first Region IX loss on Wednesday night, falling 97-90 at Laramie County Community College.

The Thunderbirds (11-10, 2-1), who had won three games in a row, trailed 51-38 at the half. They were 35-of-71 (49.3%) from the field, but made just 3 of 13 (23.1%) 3-pointers. The Golden Eagles, on the other hand, were 32-of-55 (58.2%) from the floor and 10-of-19 (52.6%) from behind the arc.

Rashaun Agee had another double-double for the T-Birds, finishing with 27 points and 13 rebounds. PJ Ngambi added 18 points and five assists, Darius Mason-Robertson scored a season-high 15 points and Dwayne Walker had 14 points.

Casper College plays at Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday.

Rashaun Agee headshot

Agee
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News