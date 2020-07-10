Casper College men's basketball team looks to reload in uncertain times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heading into his second season as the Casper College men’s head basketball coach, Shaun Gutting just wants to be on the court with his team. Exactly when that will happen, though, remains uncertain.

Not only did the ongoing coronavirus pandemic keep returning players from being on campus, but it didn’t allow incoming freshmen or transfers to even come for a visit. Adding to the uncertainty was the recent decision to cut the sports programs at both Gillette College and Sheridan College, both of which played in Region IX along with Casper College. And then there was Thursday’s announcement by the National Junior College Athletic Association that all NJCAA sports likely won’t be allowed to start until the spring of 2021.

It all adds up to a lot of uncertainty.

“I just miss the game,” Gutting said Thursday, “and I know from talking to all the guys that they feel the same way. For a lot of these guys basketball is an escape from everything that is going on in the world.”

Despite all the uncertainty, Gutting and assistant coach Lester Stewart are doing what they can to prepare for the upcoming season, whether it starts in October as planned or is pushed back to the spring.