Despite an 84-78 loss to Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym, the Casper College men's basketball team still has a chance to win the Region IX North.

The T-Birds (22-6, 7-2 North), who play at Eastern Wyoming College on Monday to close the regular season, still have a half-game lead over Northwest College (6-2 North). The Trappers lost at Central Wyoming College on Friday night and have games remaining against Western Wyoming on Monday and at Laramie County CC on Tuesday.

Jamison Epps had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the T-Birds, who also got 21 points from Darius Robinson and 20 from Jaren Harris.