Casper College men's basketball tries to keep season alive against Central Wyoming

“It’s frustrating, exciting, nervous … it’s all that,” Gutting admitted. “There’s a lot of emotions to describe it because we’re sitting here wondering what we’re going to bring to the table Saturday.”

The frustration comes from playing its worst game of the season when there was so much at stake. The nervousness because neither Gutting nor assistant coaches Lester Stewart and Dontae Bryant know what version of the T-Birds will show up at game time.

As for the excitement?

“I do think this group is a little bit more engaged, maybe from a wake-up standpoint, knowing that it’s almost over,” Gutting said. “What are we going to do to make sure it doesn’t end too early? It’s an interesting feeling to have because there’s not a lot of certainty to it.”

There’s also the fact the T-Birds defeated six of the eight Region IX teams they faced this season, including a 2-0 mark against North No. 1 seed, and tournament host, Laramie County Community College.

“We know we can beat any team we play,” sophomore center Peter Turay said. “We just need to keep figuring it out. We know we can score, but we have to play team defense and we have to communicate and finish plays.”