Casper College men's basketball tries to keep season alive against Central Wyoming

The Casper College men’s basketball team went into its game against Central Wyoming College on March 24 on a roll. The Thunderbirds had won five of their last six games and were still in contention to win the Region IX North sub-region and the right to host the Region IX Tournament.
It didn’t happen. The Rustlers jumped out to an early lead and handed the T-Birds their largest defeat of the season, rolling to a 98-64 victory at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
The T-Birds (11-8) get a chance to avenge that loss Saturday when they welcome the Rustlers back to The Swede for a Region IX Tournament play-in game. The winner advances to the Region IX Tournament in Cheyenne next week while the loser starts thinking about next year.
“There shouldn’t be anything we need to say to motivate them at this point,” Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting said. “This is a team that came into our gym and beat the brakes off of us when we thought we would just be able to roll the ball out there and play.”
Central Wyoming College dominated from start to finish 10 days ago. The Rustlers led 55-32 at the half, were 35 of 63 (55.6%) from the field, 13 of 28 (46.4%) from behind the arc and out-rebounded the T-Birds 56-31. Casper College also made just 2 of 21 (9.5%) 3-point attempts.
Obviously, if Saturday’s game follows anything close to the same script, the T-Birds’ season will be over.
“It’s frustrating, exciting, nervous … it’s all that,” Gutting admitted. “There’s a lot of emotions to describe it because we’re sitting here wondering what we’re going to bring to the table Saturday.”
The frustration comes from playing its worst game of the season when there was so much at stake. The nervousness because neither Gutting nor assistant coaches Lester Stewart and Dontae Bryant know what version of the T-Birds will show up at game time.
As for the excitement?
“I do think this group is a little bit more engaged, maybe from a wake-up standpoint, knowing that it’s almost over,” Gutting said. “What are we going to do to make sure it doesn’t end too early? It’s an interesting feeling to have because there’s not a lot of certainty to it.”
There’s also the fact the T-Birds defeated six of the eight Region IX teams they faced this season, including a 2-0 mark against North No. 1 seed, and tournament host, Laramie County Community College.
“We know we can beat any team we play,” sophomore center Peter Turay said. “We just need to keep figuring it out. We know we can score, but we have to play team defense and we have to communicate and finish plays.”
The T-Birds were able to do all of that three days after the loss to CWC, closing the regular season with a 105-89 victory over Northwest College. Playing without suspended sophomores Traizon Byrd and Dion Ford, who average a combined 23.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, Casper College made 16 of 29 (55.2%) 3-pointers and were plus-13 on the boards.
Without Byrd and Ford, who will also miss Saturday’s game, sophomores Trey Boston (26), Dathan Satchell (21), Davion McAdam (21) and Turay (11) combined for 79 points and freshman guard John Hart added 17. The 6-foot-3 Hart leads the T-Birds in scoring at 16.2 points per game, while Boston (15.7) and Satchell (10.8) also average double digits.
“When we play as a team and worry about the right things we’re really, really good,” Gutting said. “When we don’t, and we struggle, things start to fall apart quickly.
“Your guess is as good as mine as to which team is going to show up.”
