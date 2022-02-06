Casper College men's basketball wins Region IX road game at Northwest

The Casper College men's basketball team bounced back from Wednesday's last-second loss to Western Wyoming with a 76-71 win at Northwest College on Saturday in Powell.
Rashaun Agee finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Thunderbirds (13-11, 4-2 Region IX North) and PJ Ngambi added 15 points. Dwayne Walker and Dalton Peterson pitched in eight apiece and Peter Turay seven.
The T-Birds play at Central Wyoming College on Thursday.
