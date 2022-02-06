 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball wins Region IX road game at Northwest

The Casper College men's basketball team bounced back from Wednesday's last-second loss to Western Wyoming with a 76-71 win at Northwest College on Saturday in Powell.

Rashaun Agee finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Thunderbirds (13-11, 4-2 Region IX North) and PJ Ngambi added 15 points. Dwayne Walker and Dalton Peterson pitched in eight apiece and Peter Turay seven.

The T-Birds play at Central Wyoming College on Thursday.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune's sports editor.

