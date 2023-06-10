At the last three College National Finals Rodeos (2019, 2021-22) only two men's teams have finished in the top 10 of the final standings.

One of those is Panola College, a community college in Carthage, Texas. The Ponies won the team title in 2019, finished second in 2021 and eighth last year.

The other is the hometown Casper College Thunderbirds, who were 10th in 2019, third in 2021 and fourth last year. Head coach Jhett Johnson believes the T-Birds enter this year's CNFR, which starts Sunday at the Ford Wyoming Center, should once again be on the short list of title contenders.

"I won't say we're the best team ever, but we've got some solid kids on both ends of the arena," Johnson said. "I think we're well-rounded and we're seasoned."

The T-Birds finished second to the University of Wyoming in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings, but will have seven cowboys competing for national championships at the college finals. The point-scoring team is comprised of five team ropers -- Carson Johnson, Kolby Bradley, Braden Brost, Weston Mills and Trae Smith -- bareback bronc rider Myles Carlson and saddle bronc rider James Perrin.

Carson Johnson, the son of Jhett Johnson, won the team roping title in 2021 heeling for older brother Kellan Johnson. He finished atop the CRMR standings this year roping with UW's Bodie Mattson in all but one regional rodeo.

"Carson has just been solid all year," Jhett acknowledged.

The other team roping tandems are Big Piney's Bradley, who will head for Brost, and Gillette's Mills, who will head for Smith. Mills roped with Brost all season, but Bradley and Smith finished second in the final CRMR rodeo to move Bradley ahead of Mills in the header standings and set up the current pairing. With Smitk, Brost and Carson Johnson all having CNFR experience, Jhett Johnson said he has confidence in whatever combination of T-Birds are throwing loops.

"These guys have roped with each other a million times in practice so it doesn't matter what the teams are," Johnson said. "If the header does his job I know the heeler will do his job."

The T-Birds' coach speaks from experience. He was the reserve champion heeler at the 1993 CNFR while competing for Panhandle State and later teamed with Turtle Powell to win the National Finals Rodeo average title in 2011.

On the other end of the arena the T-Birds have two of the better roughstock competitors in the region in Carlson and Perrin. Carlson, a native of Evanston, made the short go-round at last year's CNFR and held off UW's Donny Proffit and Brice Patterson to win this year's regional title.

"Myles has been solid all year," Johnson noted. "And he's tougher than he was last year because he's matured physically and mentally."

Carlson needed that added maturity against Proffit and Patterson. The three battled back and forth all season, with Carlson finishing with 1,385 points followed by Patterson with 1,320 and Proffit with 1,225.

"I know it's a cliche, but iron sharpens iron," Johnson said. "They made each other better because nobody wanted to be on the bottom of the totem pole."

Perrin, a freshman from Canada, didn't have a marked ride in the first two regional rodeos, but won the title at the Sheridan College rodeo and never looked back. He scored points in seven of the final eight rodeos and finished No. 2 in the region.

"James is seasoned beyond his years and he's fun to watch," Johnson said. "Even when he got bucked off, he got bucked off trying to win. Once he gets that first one rode he'll be good to go."

Perrin didn't hit the dirt much, scoring points on his final eight rides in the regular season. Carlson was even more impressive, going 20-for-20 on the season. He saved his best for last with back-to-back 83.5-point rides at UW's Laramie River Rendezvous.

Johnson has been around the sport long enough to know the draw plays a huge role in the roughstock events, especially in a week-long rodeo like the CNFR. He's confident Carlson and Perrin will make the most of their opportunities.

"Those two get the most out of every horse," he noted. "If they draw a 75-point horse they'll get 75 or 76 on it. They just have to draw the right horse."

Carlson and Perrn get things started for the red-vested T-Birds on Sunday during the "Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway" competition. By the end of Tuesday's slack round all seven Casper College cowboys, as well as every other competitor, will have two ropes or rides. The third go-round has Bradley and Brost roping Tuesday night, Johnson (and Mattson) roping Wednesday, Mills and Smith roping and Carlson riding on Thursday and Perrin up on Friday.

Johnson likes having the T-Birds spread out in the nightly performances as they chase not just another top-10 finish, but the program's first team title since winning four in a row from 1963-66.

"By the time Myles and James ride they'll know what they have to do," Johnson said. "And I'm confident our team ropers will go out there and take care of business.

"All these kids know what they have to do. Now they just have to go out there and do it."