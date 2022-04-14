Casper College men's soccer adds six in-state players for upcoming season

The Casper College men’s soccer team had a strong international presence its first two years, with players from 13 different countries on the pitch for the Thunderbirds. While the 2022 T-Birds will once again have a strong international contingent, there also will be a number of in-state players donning the red-and-white kits.

Kelly Walsh goalkeeper Caden Allaire on Thursday became the latest Wyoming native to sign with Casper College, joining Trojan teammate Hayden Hollinger, Worland’s Cole Venable, Powell’s Garrett Morris and Laramie’s Talon Luckie. In addition, Jackson’s Sahir Romero will be a preferred walk-on for the T-Birds.

“I’m really excited because these guys are going to come in and help us,” Casper College head coach Ben McArthur said. “It’s always great to have some Wyoming kids that can come in and help your team.

“The cool thing is these guys all know each other. They’ve either played with each other or against each other in club ball. Now they get a chance to come to Casper College and be teammates.”

That will come in August. Until then, the six are busy trying to help their teams win a state championship.

Venable, the reigning Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year, already has two. He helped the Warriors win the Class 3A title as a freshman in 2019 and had a state-best 40 goals along with 14 assists to lead Worland to an undefeated season and its third consecutive state title last year. Worland has won 51 consecutive games.

This season Venable has 11 goals and three assists for the Warriors, who are 5-0-0 entering Thursday’s game at Cody.

“We’re going to give Cole every opportunity to score goals for us and I think he will,” McArthur said.

Romero, an attacking defender who has started every game the past two seasons for 4A Jackson, won a state title last year for the Broncs.

“He’s another hard-working kid who has an opportunity to come in and play for us,” McArthur noted.

The T-Birds also added midfield depth with the additions of Hollinger and Morris, both of whom were all-state selections last year. Hollinger enters the weekend with four goals for the undefeated Trojans while Morris has two goals and seven assists for the Panthers, whose only defeats the past two seasons have been to Worland.

“Hayden’s going to come in and play multiple positions for us and have a chance to contribute right away,” McArthur said. “He can score goals, he’s athletic, he’s got great vision, he’s tough. He’s just one of those kids where you go, ‘I want that kid on my team.’

“Every game we’ve gone to this year he has been the best player on the field.”

Hollinger said Thursday that he, like Allaire, had been contacted by other schools, but that going to Casper College "was the best decision."

McArthur also had high praise for Morris.

“He has a very high soccer IQ and he’s a hard-working kid,” the Casper College coach said. “He’s been fun to watch the past four years so we’re excited he’s coming here.”

McArthur said he wouldn’t be surprised if both Hollinger and Morris are on the field at the same time.

“Hayden’s a little more attacking and Garrett is more back and forth so there’s a potential for them to play together,” he admitted. “Those two are probably the two best center midfielders in the state of Wyoming right now.”

McArthur also believes he grabbed the two best goalkeepers in the state in Allaire and Luckie. Allaire was an all-state selection last season and has allowed just two goals through six games this season. Luckie has 26 saves for the Plainsmen (7-1-0) and was the Class 4A all-state punter this past fall.

“We could have those two competing against each other to be our No. 1 guy, which we love,” McArthur said. “Obviously, at the college level nothing is given to you so you’re going to have to come in and compete.”

Allaire, who helped lead Kelly Walsh to a third-place finish at state last year, is ready for the competition.

“I’m pretty excited,” he said after making four saves in the Trojans’ 2-1 victory against Jackson on Saturday. “I think it’s going to be awesome and it’s a great opportunity to grow as a player. It sounds like we have a great group of guys coming in.”

The T-Birds have had success with Wyoming players in their brief history. Worland’s Konnor Macy was the starting goalkeeper the past two years and Natrona County’s Danny Diaz was a second-team all-Region IX midfielder last year. They helped Casper College to a No. 7 national ranking in its inaugural season and back-to-back trips to the Region IX semifinals. The T-Birds are 21-8-1 the past two years.

McArthur believes this incoming class can keep that momentum rolling.

“Some years in Wyoming there are a lot of good players and some years there aren’t as many,” McArthur admitted. “This is one of those years where the talent in Wyoming for high school soccer is really high in the senior class.

“Soccer in Wyoming is getting better,” he added. “People are more invested in the sport than they’ve ever been. We’re seeing these clubs all over the state be more invested in their youth. If they have the right background and the right work ethic it can fall in place for them.

The best is yet to come for all these guys. Their best soccer is ahead of them.”

