The Thunderbirds are ready to take the next step.

After losing in the semifinals of the Region IX Tournament each of the past two seasons – including in a penalty kick marathon (17-16) to Laramie County Community College last year – the Casper College men’s soccer team enters Thursday’s season opener looking for more.

“I think I can speak for the whole group when I say we are so excited for this season,” sophomore forward Cole Venable said at practice Tuesday. “We didn’t necessarily accomplish what we wanted to last season so I think that has been a driving factor in every training session.”

Venable, the two-time state Gatorade Player of the Year from Worland, is one of 16 returning players from last year’s team (14-3-2, 6-1-1 Region IX). He was the Region IX freshman of the year after finishing with eight goals and seven assists.

Venable, along with sophomores Lewis Gordon (5 goals, 2 assists), Jules Foll (3 goals, 4 assists) and Louis Simon (3 goals, 3 assists) will be counted on to help fill the void left by the loss of Jesper Van Halderen, the program’s all-time leading goal scorer. Van Halderen is currently playing at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Head coach Ben McArthur doesn’t expect any one player to replace Van Halderen.

“When last season ended we talked about how we wanted to replace Jesper,” he said. “We decided we would replace him by committee. We’ve got five or six attackers that are all really good and can score goals. So it’s kind of a pick-you-poison type of thing.”

McArthur thinks sophomore Hayden Hollinger can be another goal-scoring option for the T-Birds.

“Hayden had a really nice year for us and he might have been our best player this spring,” McArthur said of the former Kelly Walsh standout. “When we played Metro (State) down in Denver he was the best player on the field. He’s ready for that next step and I think he’s going to have a big year for us. He’s part of that committee.”

The T-Birds not only expect to have options in front of the net, but across the field.

The midfield is loaded with, among others, Foll, Hollinger, Simon and sophomores Garrett Morris (Powell) and Yuto Hatayama. Sophomores Sho Horie and Jose Gonzalez return on the back line in front of goalkeepers Talon Luckie (Laramie) and Mads Huegel, who will take over for Caden Allaire after the former Kelly Walsh keeper signed with the Colorado School of Mines.

“We have guys coming back at every level and that gives us the experience that we need,” McArthur said. “We have a target on our back in Region IX so we’re going to get everybody’s best effort. And that’s what we want. We want that pressure on us.”

The pressure was ratcheted up a notch Monday when Casper College was ranked No. 13 in the National Junior College Athletics Association preseason rankings. The T-Birds begin what they hope is a championship season Thursday when they host Truckee Meadows Community College at Murane Field across from the college and Gillette College on Monday.

Venable believes the T-Birds are ready for the challenge.

“I think this is the deepest team that Casper College has had,” he said. “We have guys that can come off the bench and be just as good as the starters. We’ve got guys that can score from every position on the field. We just have a bunch of guys at every position that are going to do well for us this year.”