Casper College men's soccer falls to Otero JC in Region IX semifinals

They weren’t as fortunate four minutes later. Otero’s Paul Nitsch kept the ball alive near the end line with a back-heel pass to himself before sliding a shot across the goal and into the net past Casper College goalkeeper Konnor Macy.

The T-Birds’ best first-half scoring chance came in the 22nd minute when Jesper Van Halderen blasted a free kick from 30 yards out that the Otero keeper stopped, but he was unable to secure the ball. The T-Birds’ Keita Chochi was there for the rebound, but his shot sailed wide of the net.

Macy, who finished with seven saves, kept the Rattlers (8-3-1) from doubling the lead in the 23rd minute with a save right at the goal line on Lamario Nisbeth’s header from close range.

Things got worse for the T-Birds just before the half when leading scorer Jesper Van Halderen pulled a quad while trying to keep a ball inbounds. And in the second half Casper College forward Joey Antonovich got tangled with an Otero defender while going for a loose ball. Both players went down, but Antonovich immediately jumped to his feet and began running to the sidelines in obvious pain, his right arm obviously broken.

“Losing those guys was tough,” McArthur said. “Our guys played hard and they’re obviously disappointed, but I don’t want to take anything away from Otero.”