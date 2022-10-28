Casper College men's soccer hosts Laramie County CC in Region IX semifinals

The Casper College men's soccer team has been in this position before. This time the Thunderbirds are hoping for a different result.

The 14th-ranked T-Birds (14-3-1) host Laramie County Community College in the semifinals of the Region IX Tournament on Saturday at Murane Field in Casper. It's the third year in a row the T-Birds have hosted a semifinal game, with the previous two ending in shutout losses to Otero Junior College.

“As a program we want to take a step forward,” Casper College head coach Ben McArthur said at Thursday’s practice. “If we win Saturday we will have gone farther than any team in program history. These guys understand that and they want to be part of that. They want to show people that we’re capable of performing when it matters most.

“We’ve had a really good regular season, but none of that matters if we lay an egg on Saturday.”

McArthur believes the T-Birds did just that in their game against the Golden Eagles last month in Cheyenne. Casper College struck first when Jesper Van Halderen scored in the 30th minute for a 1-0 lead. But LCCC took advantage of two T-Birds’ mistakes — one that resulted in a penalty kick and the other that led to the game-winning goal in the second half — for the 2-1 victory.

“We created a mistake and couldn’t handle the pressure in a dangerous area of the field,” he said of the loss. “So we need to clean some things up and make sure we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot. We’ve got to be prepared for them to pressure us.”

The loss to the defending Region IX champs snapped a 12-game unbeaten streak for the T-Birds and was followed by a home loss to No. 15 Western Texas College on Sept. 30. They rebounded with convincing victories over Northwest College (7-1) and Central Wyoming College (5-0) to close the regular season before defeating Northwest 4-0 in the first round of the Region IX Tournament last week.

Van Halderen leads the team with 15 goals, 11 assists and 41 points. He’s tied for seventh nationally in goals, tied for sixth in assists and is fifth in points. The sophomore forward has received offensive support throughout the lineup, though, as freshman forward Cole Venable — the two-time Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year — has eight goals and six assists, midfielder Lewis Gordon has six goals and nine other T-Birds have at least two goals on the season.

Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire, a two-time all-state selection at Kelly Walsh, has been solid between the pipes. He is 11-2-1 on the season with six shutouts and a 1.17 goals-against average.

“We have great chemistry,” said freshman defender Jules Foll, who has two goals and four assists. “We have been playing way better than we did at the beginning of the season. We’ve been playing the ball on the ground and not playing the long ball.”

Outside of the results against LCCC and Western Texas the only other loss for the T-Birds was a 2-1 defeat to 2021 runner-up and current No. 9 Arizona Western in the season opener.

The Golden Eagles have found their stride late in the season, going 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Sophomore Daniel Barajas leads the team with 10 goals.

“I think they finally clicked,” McArthur said of LCCC. “It took them seven or eight games to figure it out, but clearly they’ve done that. They’re starting to be dangerous in the attacking third. They’re playing their best soccer of the year right now and we hope we are too.”

On the other side of the bracket, Otero hosts Northeastern Junior College. Casper College tied NJC earlier this season and won 3-2 against Otero. But before the T-Birds can think about playing either the Plainsmen or the Rattlers in the championship game they have to get past the Golden Eagles.

Motivation won’t be a problem.

“We want revenge against them,” Foll said. “(Losing to them) left a bitter taste in my mouth. I want to end the season knowing that we beat them.”