Casper College men's soccer hosts Northwest College to open Region IX tourney

The Casper College men's soccer team begins Region IX tournament play Saturday when it hosts Northwest College on Saturday at Murane Field in Casper.
The Thunderbirds (9-5-1), the No. 2 seed in Region IX, had won five games in a row before a 2-0 defeat at Region IX regular season champ Laramie County Community College on Oct. 9.
Sophomore Jack Pascoe leads the T-Birds with five goals on the season, with freshman D'Andre Williams adding three and sophomores Daniel Diaz (Natrona County) and Alexis Lamontagne two apiece.
Casper College defeated Northwest 4-1 on Oct. 2 with Pascoe, Diaz, David Viscosi and Diego Aires all finding the back of the net.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
