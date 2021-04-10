 Skip to main content
Casper College men's soccer knocks off No. 5 Laramie County Community College
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

Jesper Van Halderen scored the winning goal just three minutes into overtime to lift the Casper College men's soccer team to a 3-2 victory over No. 5 Laramie County Community College on Saturday in Cheyenne.

The Thunderbirds (3-1-0, 2-1-0 Region IX) got earlier goals from Kevin Tauzia and Gonzalo Bazan before Van Halderen scored the Golden Goal.

The T-Birds return to the pitch Wednesday when they host Northeastern Junior College in the program's first home match.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

