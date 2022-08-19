Casper College men's soccer loses late to No. 2 Arizona Western

The Casper College men's soccer team's upset bid came up just short Thursday in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Thunderbirds lost to preseason No. 2 Arizona Western in the regular-season opener for both teams when the Matadors' Ernie Garza scored in the 89th minute. The game-winner came just one minute after the T-Birds had tied the game at 1-all on Jesper Van Halderen scored off an assist from freshman Cole Venable (Worland).

Arizona Western broke the scoreless tie in the 63rd minute when Peter Yaro scored on a free kick past freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire. The former Kelly Walsh keeper finished with four saves in his college debut.

Casper College finished with an 8-6 shots-on-goal advantage and had two goals disallowed, according to head coach Ben McArthur.

The T-Birds remain on the road Saturday when they face the College of Southern Nevada in Henderson, Nevada.

Also Thursday, the No. 13 Casper College women's team dropped a 2-0 decision to Cochise College. The T-Birds also play at the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday.