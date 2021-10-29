Casper College men's soccer loses to Otero Junior College in Region IX semifinals

For the second year in a row, Otero Junior College ended the Casper College men's soccer team's season. The Rattlers scored early in the second half to break a scoreless tie and added one more goal for a 2-0 victory over the Thunderbirds in the Region IX Tournament semifinals on Friday in Cheyenne.
The T-Birds (10-6-0) had a chance to open the scoring in the first half, but the Rattlers' goalkeeper saved a penalty kick. According to Casper College head coach Ben McArthur, the T-Birds out-shot the Rattlers and dominated possession but could never find the equalizer.
Last season in the semifinals Otero upset the T-Birds 3-0 in the Region IX semis in Casper.
Otero advances to Saturday's championship game against No. 4 Laramie County Community College.