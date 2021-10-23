Casper College men's soccer rallies to defeat Northwest in Region IX tourney

The Casper College men's soccer team scored two goals in the second half to rally for a 3-2 victory over Northwest College in the first round of the Region IX Championships on Saturday at Murane Field in Casper.

The T-Birds (10-5-1) struck first when Jack Pascioe found the back of the net off an assist from Danny Diaz (Natrona County) in the 25th minute. The Trappers responded with two goals before the half to take a 2-1 advantage.

Jesper Van Halderen, who had missed the majority of the year with an injury, tied the game in the 77th minute off a Diaz assist. Vitor De Lima netted the game-winner 10 minutes later to lift the T-Birds into the Region IX semifinals.

Casper College will face the winner of the Northeastern Junior College-Oter Junior College on Friday in Cheyenne.

