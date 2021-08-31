Casper College men's soccer remains in NJCAA rankings at No. 20

Despite a 4-0 home loss to Iowa Lakes Community College last week, the Casper College men's soccer team was ranked No. 20 in the National Junior College Athletics Association released Monday.
The Thunderbirds (2-1-1) have victories over Utah State Eastern and Northeast Community College and a tie against South Dakota School of Mines, with their only setback the shutout loss to No. 5 ILCC.
The T-Birds, who were ranked No. 16 in the preseason poll, face College of Southern Idaho on Saturday in Cheyenne before traveling to Snyder, Texas, to face No. 6 Western Texas College on Monday.
The Casper College women's team (2-1-0) has wins over NECC, which is ranked No. 13 in the Division II poll, and Iowa Lakes CC after a season-opening loss to No. 18 Utah State Eastern. The T-Birds received votes in the latest rankings.
They take on No. 13 Butler CC on Friday and College of Southern Nevada on Saturday. Both games are scheduled to be played in Cheyenne.
