Casper College men's soccer remains No. 20 in NJCAA rankings

Despite a 1-0 loss at No. 6 Western Texas College on Monday, the Casper College men's soccer team remained No. 20 in the National Junior College Athletics Association poll released Tuesday.
The T-Birds (3-2-1), whose other loss this season was to No. 5 Iowa Lakes Community College, return to action Wednesday when they take on Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.
Casper College returns home Saturday to face No. 11 Laramie County Community College.
The T-Birds' women's team (3-2-0) also plays at NJC on Wednesday and hosts the seventh-ranked Golden Eagles on Saturday at Murane Field.
