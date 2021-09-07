 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College men's soccer remains No. 20 in NJCAA rankings
0 Comments
CASPER COLLEGE SOCCER

Casper College men's soccer remains No. 20 in NJCAA rankings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite a 1-0 loss at No. 6 Western Texas College on Monday, the Casper College men's soccer team remained No. 20 in the National Junior College Athletics Association poll released Tuesday.

The T-Birds (3-2-1), whose other loss this season was to No. 5 Iowa Lakes Community College, return to action Wednesday when they take on Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.

Casper College returns home Saturday to face No. 11 Laramie County Community College.

The T-Birds' women's team (3-2-0) also plays at NJC on Wednesday and hosts the seventh-ranked Golden Eagles on Saturday at Murane Field.

Casper College Button
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News