Casper College men's soccer routs Northwest College in Region IX action

The Casper College men's soccer team ended a two-game losing streak with a convincing 7-1 victory against Northwest College on Saturday at Murane Field in Casper.

The 20th-ranked Thunderbirds (12-3-1, 5-1-1 Region IX) got goals from seven different players to earn their first win since a 1-0 shutout of Western Nebraska Community College on Sept. 23.

Freshman Garrett Morris (Powell) scored his first career goal as a T-Bird in the 22nd minute off an assist from Jesper Van Halderen to give Casper College a 1-0 lead. After the Trappers scored at the 35-minute mark to tie the game, Van Halderen scored the game-winner less than a minute later. The sophomore from The Netherlands, who later assisted on Kota Yamanashi's goal, leads the T-Birds with 13 goals and nine assists on the season.

Also finding the back of the net for the T-Birds were Riki Soto, Cole Venable (Worland), Jules Foll and Jayden Chudeu.

Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) made one save and earned the win.

The T-Birds close the regular season this coming Saturday when they host Central Wyoming College. Casper College shut out the Rustlers 2-0 on Sept. 1 in Riverton. The Region IX Tournament is scheduled to begin Oct. 22.