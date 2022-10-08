 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

Casper College men's soccer routs Northwest College in Region IX action

Casper College Men's Soccer

Casper College's Jules Foll dribbles around a Western Texas College defender during their game Sept. 30 at Murane Field in Casper. Foll scored a goal in the T-Birds' 7-1 victory against Northwest College on Saturday in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

The Casper College men's soccer team ended a two-game losing streak with a convincing 7-1 victory against Northwest College on Saturday at Murane Field in Casper.

The 20th-ranked Thunderbirds (12-3-1, 5-1-1 Region IX) got goals from seven different players to earn their first win since a 1-0 shutout of Western Nebraska Community College on Sept. 23.

Freshman Garrett Morris (Powell) scored his first career goal as a T-Bird in the 22nd minute off an assist from Jesper Van Halderen to give Casper College a 1-0 lead. After the Trappers scored at the 35-minute mark to tie the game, Van Halderen scored the game-winner less than a minute later. The sophomore from The Netherlands, who later assisted on Kota Yamanashi's goal, leads the T-Birds with 13 goals and nine assists on the season.

Also finding the back of the net for the T-Birds were Riki Soto, Cole Venable (Worland), Jules Foll and Jayden Chudeu.

Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) made one save and earned the win.

The T-Birds close the regular season this coming Saturday when they host Central Wyoming College. Casper College shut out the Rustlers 2-0 on Sept. 1 in Riverton. The Region IX Tournament is scheduled to begin Oct. 22.

