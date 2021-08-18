Casper College men's soccer sets sights on NJCAA Championships

The Casper College men’s soccer team was poised to qualify for the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships in May in its inaugural season. Ranked No. 7 in the final NJCAA regular-season poll, the Thunderbirds shut out Central Wyoming College 5-0 to open the Region IX tournament. They took a nine-game winning streak into the semifinals, but their season came to an unexpected early end with a 3-0 loss to Otero Junior College.
Despite finishing 11-2 and winning the Region IX regular season title, Casper College didn’t receive one of the four at-large bids to the NJCAA Championships.
Now, just three-plus months after that loss to Otero JC, the T-Birds are back on the pitch. Casper College begins a stretch of four home games in 10 days when it hosts Utah State Eastern on Thursday at Murane Field.
“We were disappointed last year with the way we went out,” sophomore midfielder Jack Pascoe said before practice Wednesday. “I feel like we have what it takes to go the extra step. We understand what we have to do to achieve our goal this season, which is to win a national championship. I’m really excited about that.”
Pascoe, who was third on the team with five goals last season, is one of seven returning starters for the T-Birds. The list also includes leading scorer Jesper Van Halderen (nine goals), forward Keita Chochi; midfielders Danny Diaz (Natrona County) and Alexis Lamontagne, second-team All-American defender Victor Hugo and goalkeeper Konnor Macy (Worland).
The T-Birds, who enter the season ranked No. 16 in the NJCAA preseason poll, will be tested early and often this season. Utah State Eastern plays in the competitive Region 18, which features defending national champ Salt Lake Community College. The schedule continues with Saturday’s game against preseason No. 3 Iowa Lakes Community College and also features game against No. 7 Western Texas College, No. 9 Snow College, No. 11 Barton Community College and No. 14 Laramie County Community College.
To help the T-Birds prepare for the upcoming slate, they played three exhibition scrimmages in Nebraska last week that gave head coach Ben McArthur a better sense of his team’s strengths and weaknesses.
“It was a really beneficial trip to go to Nebraska and play those three scrimmages,” he said. “A couple of guys rose to the occasion and a couple of guys struggled a little bit.
“We’re trying to figure out where guys can play and who they play best with. We found out certain players can’t play together because they offer the same style, so we’re trying to get players that offset each other a little bit.”
One constant for Casper College will be Macy. The sophomore keeper took over the starting spot early last season and finished with three clean sheets and allowed more than one goal just twice, both times against Otero JC.
An all-state keeper for the Class 3A state champion Warriors, Macy admits the jump to the junior college level wasn’t that difficult a transition.
“I credit the guys around me for lifting me up and making my job easier,” Macy said. “A lot of it is mental because as a keeper sometimes you only touch the ball three or four times in a half.”
Looking ahead to this season, Macy echoes Pascoe in believing the T-Birds can be even better in Year Two.
“Everybody has been positive and we know what we need to achieve,” he said. “As long as we stay healthy and focused we have a chance to reach our goal.”
For that to happen, McArthur knows what his team has to do.
“We need to get out of second gear,” he explained. “We’re just doing enough to float by. Can we find third, fourth and fifth gear, meaning can we move the ball extremely fast and with precision? It’s important for us to have a fast start and get out of second gear quickly.”
