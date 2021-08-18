Casper College men's soccer sets sights on NJCAA Championships

The Casper College men’s soccer team was poised to qualify for the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships in May in its inaugural season. Ranked No. 7 in the final NJCAA regular-season poll, the Thunderbirds shut out Central Wyoming College 5-0 to open the Region IX tournament. They took a nine-game winning streak into the semifinals, but their season came to an unexpected early end with a 3-0 loss to Otero Junior College.

Despite finishing 11-2 and winning the Region IX regular season title, Casper College didn’t receive one of the four at-large bids to the NJCAA Championships.

Now, just three-plus months after that loss to Otero JC, the T-Birds are back on the pitch. Casper College begins a stretch of four home games in 10 days when it hosts Utah State Eastern on Thursday at Murane Field.

“We were disappointed last year with the way we went out,” sophomore midfielder Jack Pascoe said before practice Wednesday. “I feel like we have what it takes to go the extra step. We understand what we have to do to achieve our goal this season, which is to win a national championship. I’m really excited about that.”