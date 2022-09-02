Casper College men's soccer shuts out Central Wyoming in Region IX opener

The 12th-ranked Casper College men's soccer team won its fifth consecutive game Thursday with a 2-0 shutout of Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

Sian Realing (Kelly Walsh) got the Thunderbirds (5-1, 1-0 Region IX) on the board first with a goal in the 26th minute off a dual assist from Brandon Gasper and Jose Gonzalez. Jesper Van Halderen scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season in the 38th minute with Riki Soto and Jayden Chudeu combining for the assist.

Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) had two saves in recording his second shutout of the season.

The T-Birds play their first home game of the season Monday when they host Western Nebraska Community College. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Murane Field.

The Casper College women's team will take on Western Nebraska at 11 a.m. Monday. The T-Birds' game against Central Wyoming on Thursday was canceled.