Casper College men's soccer team climbs to No. 15 in national rankings
Casper College men's soccer team climbs to No. 15 in national rankings

The Casper College men's soccer team climbed to No. 15 in the National Junior College Athletics Association rankings on Monday after being ranked No. 18 in last week's poll.

The Thunderbirds (6-1-0, 4-1-0 Region IX) have won four games in a row heading into Wednesday's home match against Western Nebraska Community College. The T-Birds are coming off a 4-3 victory over Otero Junior College on Saturday.

Jesper Van Halderen leads the team with four goals while Kevin Tauzia has two. Freshman goalkeeper Konnor Macy (Worland) improved to 3-0 in Saturday's win and has two shutouts on the season.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

