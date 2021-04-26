Casper College men's soccer team climbs to No. 15 in national rankings

The Casper College men's soccer team climbed to No. 15 in the National Junior College Athletics Association rankings on Monday after being ranked No. 18 in last week's poll.

The Thunderbirds (6-1-0, 4-1-0 Region IX) have won four games in a row heading into Wednesday's home match against Western Nebraska Community College. The T-Birds are coming off a 4-3 victory over Otero Junior College on Saturday.

Jesper Van Halderen leads the team with four goals while Kevin Tauzia has two. Freshman goalkeeper Konnor Macy (Worland) improved to 3-0 in Saturday's win and has two shutouts on the season.

