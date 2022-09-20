Casper College men's soccer team falls one spot to No. 12 in NJCAA rankings

Despite winning both its games last week, the Casper College men's soccer team dropped to No. 12 in the latest National Junior College Athletics Association top 25. The Thunderbirds (10-1-1) were ranked No. 11 last week.

The T-Birds defeated Otero Junior College 3-2 on Friday and Trinidad State College 1-0 on Saturday.

Jesper Van Halderen, a sophomore forward from the Netherlands, scored the game-winning goal in both victories and now has 11 goals on the season. That puts him tied for second in the NJCAA Division I stats, just one behind Andres Javitt of Montgomery (Maryland) College.

With a team-best six assists, Van Halderen also is tied for third nationally with 28 points. He also is tied for third with three game-winning goals.

The T-Birds, who are unbeaten in their last 10 games, play at Western Nebraska Community College and Laramie County Community College this weekend.