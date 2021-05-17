Casper College men's soccer team gets ready to host Region IX tournament

The Casper College men's soccer team will look to continue its winning ways next week when it hosts the Region IX tournament semifinals and championship game at Murane Field.
The Thunderbirds, who climbed to No. 7 in the National Junior College Athletics Association rankings on Monday, will host Otero Junior College at noon on Monday. Laramie County Community College and Trinidad State Junior College meet in the other semifinal, with the winners playing Tuesday for the Region IX championship and a trip to the NJCAA Division I Championships.
The T-Birds (11-1-0) defeated Central Wyoming College 5-0 on Saturday in a play-in game to earn the right to host the Region IX tournament as the regular-season champs.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
