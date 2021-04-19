Casper College men's soccer team is ranked No. 18 in latest NJCAA poll

The firsts keep on coming for the Casper College men's soccer team. Playing its inaugural season, the Thunderbirds on Monday were ranked No. 18 in the latest NJCAA Top 25 poll.
The T-Birds (4-1-0, 2-1-0 Region IX) are coming off a 1-0 shutout of Northeast Junior College last week in their first-ever home game. They also have a 3-2 overtime victory over No. 16 Laramie County Community College earlier this month.
Jesper Van Halderen, who scored the game-winning goal against the Golden Eagles, and Kevin Tauzia lead the team with two goals apiece while seven other players have netted one goal for the T-Birds.
Casper College plays at Trinidad State Junior College on Friday.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
