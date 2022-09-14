Casper College men's soccer team rallies for 5-2 victory at Northwest College

The 11th-ranked Casper College men's soccer team improved to 8-1-1 on the season with a 5-2 victory against Northwest College on Tuesday in Powell.

The Thunderbirds conceded the first two goals to the Trappers before storming back to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games. The T-Birds haven't lost since a 2-1 defeat at Arizona Western in their season opener.

Jayden Chudeu started the Casper College comeback in the 20th minute off a corner kick from Jesper Van Halderen. Louis Simon tied the game with a goal 10 minutes later and Lewis Gordon got what proved to be the game winner just before the half off an assist from Jose Gonzalez.

In the second half, Van Halderen netted his team-leading ninth goal and Gordon capped the scoring with his fifth goal of the season.

The T-Birds host a pair of games at Murane Field this weekend, taking on Otero Junior College on Friday and Trinidad State on Saturday.