CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

Casper College men's soccer team rallies to defeat Otero Junior College

  • Updated
The 11th-ranked Casper College men's soccer team scored two second-half goals to rally for a 3-2 victory over Otero Junior College on Friday at Murane Field in Casper.

The Thunderbirds (9-1-1) got on the board first when freshman Cole Venable (Worland) scored at the 28-minute mark off a dual-assist from Jesper Van Halderen and Connor Dupuis.

After the Rattlers scored two goals early in the second half to take the lead, Lewis Gordon tied the game at 2-all in the 65th minute. Van Halderen then got the game-winner in the 70th minute to extend the T-Birds' unbeaten streak to 10 games. Van Halderen leads the team in scoring with 10 goals and six assists.

The T-Birds, who hosted Trinidad State on Saturday, play at Western Community College on Friday.

Jesper Van Halderen headshot

Van Halderen
