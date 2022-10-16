Casper College men's soccer team shuts out Central Wyoming in regular-season finale

The 19th-ranked Casper College men's soccer team finished the regular season in style Saturday, shutting out Central Wyoming College 5-0 at Murane Field in Casper.

The Thunderbirds (13-3-1, 6-1-1 Region IX) got on the board at the 5-minute mark when freshman Cole Venable (Worland) scored his seventh goal of the season off an assist from Jesper Van Halderen.

The T-Birds put the game away in the second half.

Riki Soto made it 2-0 in the 50th minute with Hayden Hollinger (Kelly Walsh) and Devon Chescoe assisting. Ewan Gordon found the back of the net in the 60th minute, followed by goals from Garrett Morris (Powell) in the 68th and Yuto Hatayama in the 89th. Isa Yusah Bramble had two assists and Soto and Alexander Glover had one each.

Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) earned his fifth shutout of the season.

The victory, combined with Laramie County Community College's 2-0 loss to Otero Junior College on Saturday, clinched the Region IX regular season championship for the T-Birds.